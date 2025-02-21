What is deep vein thrombosis? What to know after NBA star Victor Wembanyama diagnosed with condition

Fast-rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs announced.

Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis upon returning from the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, with many wanting to know more about the condition that has sidelined the 20-year-old star.

According to Mayo Clinic, deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in one or more of the body's deep veins. Though Wembanyama's diagnosis of the condition is in his right shoulder, most instances of DVT occur in the legs.

The condition is almost always treated with blood-thinning medication, which typically precludes a player from participating in a contact sport such as basketball.

Deep vein thrombosis can be serious due to the possibility of a blood clot in the vein breaking loose, according to Mayo Clinic.

When this occurs, the clots can travel through the bloodstream and get stuck in the lungs, blocking blood flow, known as a pulmonary embolism. When the conditions occur together, it's known as venous thromboembolism (VTE).

According to Mayo Clinic, anything that that prevents blood from flowing or properly clotting could cause a blood clot, with damage to a vein from surgery, infection or injury being a common cause.

Beyond injury or surgery, risk factors include lack of movement in limbs, obesity, pregnancy, smoking, genetics and age, with individuals ages 60 and older more likely to be diagnosed with DVT.

Prevention tips from Mayo Clinic include abstaining from smoking, weight management and frequent movement of extremities, especially legs.

More information on the condition can be found here.