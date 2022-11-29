What Day Does Christmas Fall On in 2022?

With the calendar about to turn for the final time in 2022, planning for gatherings and outings during the holiday season is in full force.

As many look to figure out how their work schedule lines up with Christmas and the other upcoming holidays, the day which Christmas falls on plays an important role in planning at this time of year.

This year, Christmas and New Year's Day will both fall on a Sunday, leading many employers to observe the following days, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, as company holidays.

Similarly, with Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve both falling on a Saturday, employers who observe those two days as holidays would have Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 as company holidays.

Christmas last fell on a Sunday in 2016, and will next occur on a Sunday in 2028.