What day did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series?

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs broke a 108-year drought by winning the World Series.

They defeated the then Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) 8-7 in the 10th inning at precisely 11:47 p.m. CST. So, technically, the Cubs won the World Series on Nov. 3 too because they won at 12:47 a.m. EST.

What's more, the date on the organization's championship ring is Nov. 3. That likely settles any debate about which day they won the championship on.

Nevertheless, the indelible moment will live on forever in Cubs fans' lives.

True Cubs cans can recite the final play of Kris Bryant fielding the final ground ball and hurling it to Anthony Rizzo at first base while smiling. Rizzo catches the ball, shoves it into his back pocket, raises his arms and the rest is history.

As of this writing, we're only a few weeks away from the sixth anniversary of Chicago's most recent World Series win.

