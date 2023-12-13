What could the new Thompson Center look like? Google releases new renderings

Google has released new renderings and more information on how it plans to redevelop the James R. Thompson center, a 425,000 square-foot building in The Loop.

Google, along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year announced Google's intent to purchase and renovate the Thompson Center, located at 115 LaSalle St. The 37-story building, which opened 36 years ago, previously housed large government services, including offices for elected officials, and acted as a hub where all CTA trains met.

But had recently seen its share of problems, including leaky ceilings, temperature issues and less-than-desirable aesthetics.

In a release Wednesday, Google said it plans to "steward the Thompson Center into the 21st century while preserving the iconic architecture and history."

A rendering of the redeveloped Thompson Center in the Loop

According to the release, Google plans to work with the building's original architects as part of the redevelopment, which is set to begin in early 2024.

Plans for the renovation include redesigning the covered colonnade at the base of the building "to allow for an enhanced ground floor experience," including food and beverage retail, along with seasonal activations, the release said.

Google also says it will replace the building's façade and internal systems with triple-pane glass exterior "that will improve both the thermal performance of the building and the comfort of those inside by requiring less energy to heat and cool."

The building's outdated heating and cooling equipment will also be replaced with high-efficiency systems, Google said.

"When it opened, the Thompson Center was intended to be a new kind of gathering space for Chicagoans," the release said. "After all, it’s the only building in the city where six L train lines converge — connecting Chicago’s South, West and North sides. With a new and improved CTA experience, the Thompson Center will continue to serve commuters and will be perfectly positioned to welcome current and future employees from every corner of Chicago. And our hope is that this reimagined building becomes something more: a thriving community destination for all Chicagoans in a revitalized Loop neighborhood."