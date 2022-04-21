Here's a List of Rooftop Bars Open This Weekend in Chicago

Why raise the roof when you can lounge on it? With Chicago’s forecast expected to hit the upper-70s this weekend, many bars are taking their experiences to another, more elevated level.

Bars are opening up their rooftops, so guests can kick back with a drink, soak in the sun and catch prime views of the city ahead of summer's onset.

Here is a list of 10 local rooftop bars that are open for the weekend:

Bar Avec

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The open-air bar offers a menu with Spanish and Portuguese touches and views from the eighth floor of Avec River North. Cocktails, wines and beers are among some of the establishment's lineup of drinks.

Reservations can be made here.

Cerise

Find Cerise's indoor-outdoor rooftop space on the 26th floor of the Virgin Hotel for a blend of cocktails, culinary creations and curated music. The Loop's modern eatery pairs savory drinks with scenic views of city.

Reservations can be made here.

Cindy's

Perched on top of Chicago Athletic Association Hotel in the Loop, Cindy's rooftop bar serves up drinks and American dishes alongside its expansive view of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan.

Reservations can be made here.

Kennedy Rooftop

Signature and Presidential cocktails, such as The Abe Lincoln with gin, cucumber, mint and fresh lime, shape the rooftop bar in Wicker Park. The urban space also provides panoramic views of the city.

Reservations can be made here.

Offshore

A full-service bar, world-class kitchen and entertainment areas help score Offshore as one of the city's largest rooftop bars at 36,000 square feet. The all-season bar sits on the third floor of Navy Pier's Festival Hall, overlooking the Chicago skyline and lake.

Reservations can be made here.

Raised

Along with its American bites, Raised serves seasonal cocktail programs and drafts brewed in the city. The lounge is situated on the third floor of the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel.

The restaurant does not take reservations.

Tanta

The South Loop restaurant is holding its bottomless mimosa brunch on its rooftop this weekend. Catch specials on drinks and Peruvian plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations can be made here.

Utopian Tailgate

The all-year rooftop deck sits on top of The Second City comedy club in Old Town. Tailgate-themed drinks and food, colorful furniture and fresh greenery fill up the 10,000-square-feet space.

Reservations can be made here.

Vu Rooftop Bar

Handcrafted and unique cocktails are the hallmark of Vu. The 13,000-square-foot bar rests on the 22nd floor of the McCormick Center, offering sights including the land and lake.

Reservations can be made here.

Z Bar

The Peninsula's rooftop lounge not only spotlights views of the Magnificent Mile, but also a plethora of globally-inspired beverages and bites.

Reservations can be made here.