A massive AT&T service outage caused more than 70,000 people across the country to lose service for hours Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of phones displaying an SOS message until service was finally restored.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, AT&T confirmed that service had been resorted, more than 10 hours after the outages were first reported. "Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future," the statement continued.

As of Friday morning, AT&T had not provided a reason for the "wireless service interruptions," leading many to wonder: what exactly caused it?

As theories swept the internet Thursday, one was particularly out of this world -- that a solar flare was responsible for massive outage.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes reported a total of three "solar flares" -- an eruption of energy from the sun -- occurred in the last three days, with the biggest flare taking place Thursday night. According to NASA, flares typically last minutes to hours.

"The Sun emitted two strong solar flares (both R3 on the NOAA Space Weather Scales), the first one peaking at 6:07 p.m. EST on Feb. 21, 2024, and the second peaking at 1:32 a.m. EST on Feb. 22, 2024," a statement from NASA said.

They also have the capacity to cause temporary or complete loss of some high frequency signals, NASA added, though it's "unlikely" this contributed to the outage.

"While solar flares can affect the communication systems, radar and the Global Positioning System, based on the intensity of these eruptions and associated phenomena, it is unlikely that these flares contributed to the widely reported cellular network outage," a statement from NASA said.

Jeanes added that its also unlikely such a flare would only impact a single company.

Where were AT&T outages reported?

Thursday, Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed that the cities reporting the most outages were Los Angeles, Dallas, Indianapolis, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Louisville, Atlanta and Miami. More than 1,000 outages were reported in the Chicago area, the site reported.

Screenshot from downdetector.com Screenshot from downdetector.com as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday

The website also showed Verizon and T-Mobile customers were also facing massive outages.

A spokesman for Verizon told NBC News that they don't see any issues on their network and believes the problem is with other carriers. Verizon customers are only having issues when trying to call a number that is associated with one of the impacted carriers, the spokesperson said.

In an email to NBC Chicago, T-Mobile said their network was "operating normally," and that outages reported on Downdetector were likely reflecting T-Mobile customers attempting to reach users in other networks.

The outage, which began around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, also impacted 911 in some Chicago suburbs, including Evanston, Naperville and parts of Lake County.

"A systemwide outage is affecting AT&T and some other cellphone users, including the ability to call 911," the Lake County Sheriff's office posted on social media. "In case of an emergency, please attempt to use another phone with service or a landline until service providers can restore connectivity across the United States."

Other municipalities reported the same.

"A cellular outage in the United States was reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday," a tweet from the Cape Girardeau, Missouri Police Department said early Thursday, adding that the outage was impacting their phone system.

A cellular outage in the United States was reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday. This outage has effected the ability for some users to dial 911. If you attempt to call 911 and can’t get through, immediately call the main line at 573-335-6621. pic.twitter.com/oiNwUxPhju — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) February 22, 2024

A similar tweet was sent by the Flager County Sheriff's Office in Northeast Florida.

AT&T is experiencing an outage. Subscribers are unable to call or text 911. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) February 22, 2024

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to NBC Chicago that 911 services had not been impacted by the outages.

AT&T confirmed service had been resorted around 2 p.m. Thursday.