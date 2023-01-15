What Businesses Will Be Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

With Monday marking the nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some government services and businesses will be impacted by the holiday.

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a federal holiday, post offices and other public offices and buildings, such as public libraries, are closed in observance.

Museums in Chicago will remain open however, with several hosting events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

While most government functions will not be operating on Monday, most grocery stores, big box stores and restaurants will remain open.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Major chain stores such as Target, Costco, Walmart, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco and Mariano's will remain open on the holiday.

Although post offices will be closed, FedEx and UPS retail locations will remain open with normal hours. Any mail dropped into a USPS collection box will be retrieved on Tuesday.

As for schools, school districts in Illinois are able to choose whether or not to celebrate the holiday. Classes for Chicago Public Schools will not be in session on Monday.

For students in the Illinois districts that do have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day however, a new law may apply, allowing them an excused absence in exchange for engaging in a civic activity.

House Bill 5488, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, states that any public middle or high school student will be permitted at least one "day-long excused absence from school to engage in a civic event."

According to the bill's text, a "civic event" is defined by an "event sponsored by a non-profit organization or government entity that is open to the public," and can include "an artistic or cultural performance or educational gathering that supports the mission of the sponsoring non-profit organization."