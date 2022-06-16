What Braxton Jones Learned Playing on Bears Starting Offensive Line

Braxton Jones embraces scrutiny from playing with 1s originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With so many question marks on the Bears offensive line, the team made it clear they were going to try different guys in different spots until they found the combination of players that they liked. We were all set to expect the unexpected. That said, heads still turned when the team put fifth-round draft pick Braxton Jones in with the starting unit at left tackle at the team’s final OTA, and when Jones stayed there throughout mandatory minicamp. The move was so unexpected, it even caught Jones himself off guard.

“I'll be honest with you, yeah, I was definitely a little bit surprised,” Jones said. “I mean that surprise went away quick. It was thrown on me and it’s time to go. It was just something where you have to take a step forward, you have to progress more quickly and I think that’s good for me.”

One of the things that has been best for Jones in the elevated role has been playing against stiffer competition.

“It has been something that’s really good for me to get that speed, the speed of going against guys like Roquan Smith,” Jones said. “That’s crazy, you know. Certain things like that. It has been valuable for sure.”

But with the extra spotlight comes extra scrutiny, and Jones embraces that too.

“I think they’ve been harder on me, and I like it like that,” Jones said. “Even going against a guy like Cody Whitehair, he’s hard on me. Every play, he’s like c’mon, you’ve got to get off the ball, you’ve got to do this, and so I think it’s great for me, and then getting on me a little bit more is something I need. The respect is there, but also I think the level of ‘let’s go’ is there as well.

“I know I’m a fifth-round draft pick and everything like that, but I was drafted for a reason, and I think I’m here for a reason, and that’s the biggest thing. It’s going to be a process for sure. It’s just taking it day-by-day and getting 1% better every day.”

Jones says he has improved from the start of the offseason program to now, particularly when it comes to throwing his hands with more authority. Offensive line coach Chris Morgan has really emphasized “just throwing them babies,” as Jones says, and Jones has noticed the pay off already.

“In college I was really reserved with my hands and I didn’t use my long arms to my advantage,” Jones said. “I notice when I punch them, get them off their spot, it’s huge. It helps me just recover, do anything, so just using those hands.”

That’s still a work in progress for Jones, along with several other things. He wants to get stronger and quicker, and he wants to be sharper with the playbook. Jones credits his time with the 1s for helping realize how much work he has ahead of him.

“Getting it now is super important to me, because then you get a feel for what it is going to be in training camp, preseason games and stuff like that. It’s important.”

