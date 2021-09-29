2021 chicago marathon

What Blue Line Painted on City Streets Means For Chicago Marathon Runners

The dashed "blue line" painted across Chicago roadways ahead of the Oct. 10, 2021, race has a very important meaning for the marathon.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NOTE: NBC 5 will offer complete live coverage of the 2021 Chicago Marathon beginning at 7 a.m. CT online and on TV. The race can be streamed live on the NBC Chicago app, which will also offer a live stream of the finish line from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more. 

There's the Bank of America Chicago Marathon route, and then there's the Bank of America Chicago Marathon victory route. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The dashed "blue line" painted across Chicago roadways ahead of the Oct. 10, 2021, race has a very important meaning for runners.

This line represents "the most direct, fastest way to the finish line," according to marathon organizers. It also acts as the official measurement taken by city and race experts to ensure the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course is exact.

The blue dashed line runs from the marathon start line, across the 26.2-mile course and to the finish line.

Whether you're an elite runner or a novice tackling the race for the first time, that blue line will help you go the (least) distance on Sunday, Oct. 10, so stick as close as possible.

2021 chicago marathon Sep 27

Bank of America Chicago Marathon: What You Should Know Ahead of the 2021 Race

2021 chicago marathon 20 hours ago

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: Street Closures, Alternate Routes

This article tagged under:

2021 chicago marathonChicago Marathonbank of america chicago marathon2021 bank of america chicago marathonblue line chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us