What Blue Line Painted on City Streets Means For Chicago Marathon Runners

There's the Bank of America Chicago Marathon route, and then there's the Bank of America Chicago Marathon victory route.

The dashed "blue line" painted across Chicago roadways ahead of the Oct. 10, 2021, race has a very important meaning for runners.

This line represents "the most direct, fastest way to the finish line," according to marathon organizers. It also acts as the official measurement taken by city and race experts to ensure the Bank of America Chicago Marathon course is exact.

The blue dashed line runs from the marathon start line, across the 26.2-mile course and to the finish line.

Whether you're an elite runner or a novice tackling the race for the first time, that blue line will help you go the (least) distance on Sunday, Oct. 10, so stick as close as possible.