What Blue Line Painted on City Streets Means For Chicago Marathon Runners

Drawn as a dashed "blue line" throughout the length of the 26.2 mile course of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the victory route will mean a lot to the runners who step off in the city's biggest race on Oct. 9, 2022.

The line represents "the most direct, fastest way to the finish line," marathon organizers said. The line doubles as the official measurement taken by city and race officials to ensure the Bank of America Chicago Marathon's course is exact.

The blue dashed line runs from the marathon start line, across the 26.2-mile course and to the finish line.

Whether you're an elite runner or a novice tackling the race for the first time, that blue line will help you go the (least) distance on Sunday, Oct. 9, so stick as close as possible.