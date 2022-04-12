What Ballpark Food to Eat and Drink at Guaranteed Rate Field

Defending American League Central champions Chicago White Sox have their home opener Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Seattle Mariners.

For the first pitch at 3:10 p.m., it's expected to be 61 degrees —perfect weather for a ballpark bite and a beer.

If you're headed to Guaranteed Rate Field this afternoon, bring your credit or debit card (the stadium is cashless) —and your appetite.

New Ballpark Food for White Sox Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field:

Froman’s Cheddar Pierogis : These golden-brown cheddar and potato pierogis are served with grilled onions and "back by popular demand," a blog post from the team says

: These golden-brown cheddar and potato pierogis are served with grilled onions and "back by popular demand," a blog post from the team says Rainbow Cone: Sliced, not scooped, and in five ice cream different flavors, the Chicago tradition is perfect for those hot summer games.

Sliced, not scooped, and in five ice cream different flavors, the Chicago tradition is perfect for those hot summer games. Horchata Churro Milkshake : A cinnamon horchata-style milkshake with a fried churro, chocolate sauce drizzle, whip cream and a cherry on top.

: A cinnamon horchata-style milkshake with a fried churro, chocolate sauce drizzle, whip cream and a cherry on top. Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst : Can't decide between a brat and a pretzel? Now you don't need to. You can just eat a quarter-pound bratwurst, wrapped in a sea-salted pretzel dough.

: Can't decide between a brat and a pretzel? Now you don't need to. You can just eat a quarter-pound bratwurst, wrapped in a sea-salted pretzel dough. Smoked Wings: Dry-rubbed and house-smoked over hickory hardwood

Dry-rubbed and house-smoked over hickory hardwood Jalapeño Artichoke Dip : Warm cream cheese, farm fresh artichokes, jalapeños, parmesan cheese...the keyword here is cheese.

: Warm cream cheese, farm fresh artichokes, jalapeños, parmesan cheese...the keyword here is cheese. Beer Cheese Burger Sliders : Burger patties covered in melty IPA beer cheese

: Burger patties covered in melty IPA beer cheese Mushroom Cap Veggie Burger: Beer cheese burger not your thing? Try an herb-grilled mushroom cap topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and sweet chili aioli on a toasted wheat roll.

New Beer for White Sox Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field

Overall, there are 75 craft beers available at Guaranteed Rate Field from 46 breweries.

That includes 11 new breweries making their debut in 2022:

· Allagash Brewing Company, headquartered in Portland, Maine (Allagash White)

· Blake’s Hard Cider, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois (Blake’s Hard Cider Triple Jam)

· BuckleDown Brewing, headquartered in Lyons, Illinois (BuckleDown Hideout Hazy)

· Burnt City Brewing, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois (Burnt City Two-Headed Boy Pilsner)

· Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois (Forbidden Root Small Talk)

· Midwest Coast Brewing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois (Midwest Coast Vaguely Stylish)

· Sketchbook Brewing Company, headquartered in Evanston, Illinois (Sketchbook No Parking)

· Spiteful Brewing Taproom, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois (Spiteful Working Hard for the Weekend; Spiteful Radler)

Play ball! And don't forget to grab some napkins.