What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?

With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster.

As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.

According to one Cook County health official, the side effects to the shot are fairly similar to the COVID shot and other vaccines.

"Of course, just like after any vaccine, someone might feel some effects of the shot a sore arm, low grade fever or fatigue," Dr. Sharon Welch Bell said, while adding that it is impossible to contract influenza from the vaccine as there is no live virus in the shot.

Welch Bell is the director of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Cook County Health.

Additionally, Welch Bell said that similar to the COVID vaccine and other vaccinations, it will take two weeks for the body to create an immune response to establish protection from the virus.

While both the federal government and local officials recommend getting a flu shot prior to the end of October, Welch Bell said that getting vaccinated as soon as one can still provide protection for oneself and others.

"It's therefore essential that we all get vaccinated to reduce the risk of transmission of influenza and COVID to those who are most at risk for severe illness complications, including death, including young children, elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions," Welch Bell said.

According to Welch Bell, data on the vaccine's effectiveness in the southern hemisphere shows that this year's shot will provide substantial protection from influenza.

Flu vaccines have been administered for more than 50 years and are available for everybody aged six months or older.