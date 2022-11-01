What Are the Side Effects of a COVID and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

With cases of COVID-19 creeping up and health experts expecting an active flu season, many residents are getting inoculated against both viruses ahead of the winter.

While side effects widely vary for each person, some people are wondering if getting both vaccines at the same time makes them more likely to experience certain side effects.

According to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, the side effects experienced likely have to do with your immune system.

For those experiencing more intense, robust side effects that aren't long-lasting, that may be the sign of a robust immune system, according to Arwady.

Additionally, Arwady said that those who have experienced strong side effects for previous vaccines should avoid getting the flu and COVID shots at the same time.

However, those who haven't noticed severe side effects in the past shouldn't have any difficulty getting both of the shots at once.

"For most people, it's very convenient to get the flu vaccine in one arm and the COVID vaccine in the other arm. And please, do take some comfort in the fact that if you if you have a robust immune response, it means you've got a strong immune system," Arwady said.

As for residents who are experiencing strong side effects unexpectedly, normal doses of Tylenol or ibuprofen were recommended by Arwady to help manage symptoms.

While side effects for the flu vaccine by itself are similar to those of other vaccines, with tenderness at the site of administration and some discomfort, the side effects for the bivalent COVID-19 booster are similar to past COVID-19 shots.

The following side effects have been reported for the bivalent COVID-19 boosters thus far:

pain, redness or swelling where the shot was administered

fatigue

headache

muscle pain

join pain

chills

swelling of the lymph nodes in the arm where the shot was given

nausea or vomiting

fever

The side effects were similar for both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines and largely mirror expected side effects for earlier doses.