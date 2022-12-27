What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?

The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues to circulate, spurring health agencies to recommend that people once against start what used to be a mainstay during the height of the pandemic: masking.

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics.

According to an update of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's county-by-county community levels map on Friday, 88 out of Illinois' 102 counties were at an elevated COVID community level.

In the Chicago area specifically, masks are being advised in DeKalb, DuPage and Kendall counties, which are all listed at high status. In those counties, the CDC encourages everyone to wear a mask in public settings regardless of vaccination status.

While Chicago remains at a medium community level, health officials have said if the city were to move into the high category, masks could be recommended once again. At medium status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoor spaces.

Given the masking recommendations, what are the best types of face coverings?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, respirators filter at least 95% of airborne particles and "provide a higher level of protection against viruses and bacteria when properly fit-tested."

The CDC ranks masks in the following order:

Loosely woven cloth products: least protection

Layered finely woven products: more protection

Well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s: more protection

Well-fitting respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health like N95s: highest level of protection

When choosing a mask, the CDC encourages people to look at how well it sits, as it should fit the nose, mouth and chin to prevent leaks.

With cloth and surgical masks, look for:

A proper fit over your nose, mouth, and chin to prevent leaks

Multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric

Nose wire

Fabric that blocks light when held up to bright light source

Health officials stressed that cloth masks should not contain gaps around the sides of the face, exhalation valves or a single layer of thin fabric.

With N95, KN95 and similar options, look for:

Tight seal on your face when fitted properly

Do not wear respirators if they have exhalation valves, vents or other openings. Additionally, respirators should not be paired with other face coverings or worn if they make it difficult to breathe.

"Whatever product you choose, it should provide a good fit," the CDC states on its website.