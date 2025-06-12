What are ‘No Kings' protests, and why are they happening? What to know as Chicago-area events planned

Protests opposing federal immigration raids and President Donald Trump's polices are set to continue in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs through the weekend, with a major "No Kings" demonstration planned as part of other similar nationwide rallies happening in hundreds of other cities.

The "No Kings" protests, organizers say, are intended to counter what Trump's planned military parade in Washington Saturday for the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump's 79th birthday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned, nut earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

According to the "No Kings," website, protests in nearly 2,000 locations across the country are scheduled, including in Chicago.

The protests come as sources say "special elite response teams" from Immigration Customs and Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations department could be deployed in five democratic-run cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia and New York.

The tactical units use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk. While it was not clear if raids in these regions will begin immediately, but units in those areas have been told to be ready to deploy, the sources said.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump's border czar Tom Homan said that ICE officers across the country "have been attacked."

"It’s like we are a third world nation. People think it’s OK to threaten the life and safety of federal law enforcement officers and their families," Homan said.

In a statement ahead of the planned protests, the Chicago Police Department said it would "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

As protests continue, here's what to know.

Why is it called No Kings?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

It is happening to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event, will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Where are the protests?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, according to the No Kings website.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the parade will be held. The group says it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day," including Chicago and dozens of surrounding suburbs.

No Kings plans instead to hold a major flagship march and rally in Philadelphia to draw a clear contrast between its people-powered movement and what they describe as the “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade” in Washington, according to the No Kings website.

What is planned at the No Kings protests?

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, organizers said in a call Wednesday.

On the group’s website it says a core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with them.

Weapons of any kind should not be brought to events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.