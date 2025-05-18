Illinois

What are Illinois' 10 largest cities? What to know after recent census estimates

While Chicago and Aurora maintain the top two spots, the rest of the state's top 10 saw a few changes

By NBC Chicago Staff

File photo

The United States Census Bureau released its latest population estimates for cities across the country, showing some changes for cities in Illinois from 2023 to 2024.

The new estimates reflect population totals as of July 1, 2024, comparing them to estimates released at the mid-way point of the previous year.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 2024 census estimates showed growth at most large cities across the U.S., including Chicago, with other large cities in Illinois seeing growth as well.

While Chicago remains the state's largest city by a massive margin and Aurora maintains its status as the state's second-largest city, two large Chicago suburbs flip-flopped their positions as the third- and fourth-largest cities in the state.

Naperville, a large suburb located west of Chicago, surpassed southwest suburban Joliet as the state's third-largest city in 2024.

news May 17

42-year-old American pays $1,850/month for 3-bedroom apartment in Italy: ‘People actually use their vacation time here'

Pope Leo XIV 13 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV vows to work for unity so Catholic Church becomes a symbol of peace in the world

Rockford, the state's largest city outside of the Chicago metropolitan area, remained Illinois' fifth-largest city.

From there, another Chicago suburb, Elgin, takes the reigns at the No. 6 spot, ahead of three larger downstate Illinois cities.

Ranking from No. 7-9 were Springfield, Peoria and Champaign, respectively, with Springfield and Peoria both boasting populations north of 100,000.

Coming in as the tenth-largest city in the state is another Chicago suburb, Waukegan, which saw a very slight population rebound from 2023 to 2024.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Falling just outside the top town was inner-ring suburban Cicero, with a population of over 6,000 fewer residents than tenth-place Waukegan.

Below is a look at the 10 largest cities in Illinois listed by their estimated 2024 population:

  1. Chicago: 2,721,308
  2. Aurora: 180,710
  3. Naperville: 153,124
  4. Joliet: 151,837
  5. Rockford: 147,486
  6. Elgin: 114,701
  7. Springfield: 112,949
  8. Peoria: 111,696
  9. Champaign: 91,961
  10. Waukegan: 88,570

More information on the latest estimates can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us