‘We've Lost More Than 3 9/11s:' Illinois Flags Remain at Half-Staff to Honor COVID-19 Victims

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a grim reminder about the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday when a reporter asked him why flags remain at half-staff throughout the state several months after the pandemic began.

"We've lost more than three 9/11s in nine months," the governor said at his daily coronavirus news briefing. "We are losing dozens of people every single day."

In all, 9,810 deaths related to the virus have been reported statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, on Monday, Illinois saw another increase in its seven-day positivity rate as 6,222 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In April, Pritzker directed all flags be lowered at half-staff to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19. During his daily briefing Monday, the governor said flags will remain at half-staff until the pandemic is over.

"I think it’s the right thing to do to recognize the terrible loss that so many people who cant even go to a funeral sometimes for a relative or friend, this is one way we can honor all of them," he said.