coronavirus illinois

‘We've Lost More Than 3 9/11s:' Illinois Flags Remain at Half-Staff to Honor COVID-19 Victims

In all, 9,810 deaths related to the virus have been reported statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a grim reminder about the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday when a reporter asked him why flags remain at half-staff throughout the state several months after the pandemic began.

"We've lost more than three 9/11s in nine months," the governor said at his daily coronavirus news briefing. "We are losing dozens of people every single day."

In all, 9,810 deaths related to the virus have been reported statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local

Yu Darvish 1 min ago

Cubs P Yu Darvish Named Cy Young Award Finalist; David Ross Finalist for Manager of the Year

election day stress 48 mins ago

Feeling Election Day Stress? What Mental Health Experts Say Can Ease Your Mind

Additionally, on Monday, Illinois saw another increase in its seven-day positivity rate as 6,222 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In April, Pritzker directed all flags be lowered at half-staff to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19. During his daily briefing Monday, the governor said flags will remain at half-staff until the pandemic is over.

"I think it’s the right thing to do to recognize the terrible loss that so many people who cant even go to a funeral sometimes for a relative or friend, this is one way we can honor all of them," he said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoiscoronavirus chicagogovernor pritzkergov jb pritzkercoronavirus illinois cases rising
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us