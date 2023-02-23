Westmont Public Works Employee Killed While Repairing a Water Main Break

A Westmont Public Works employee was killed while repairing a water main break late Thursday morning, according to village officials.

Officials said first responders were contacted at approximately 11:45 a.m., alerting of an employee who was trapped in an underground water main vault at the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Place.

The water main vault was submerged in water due to a burst water main at the intersection.

Officials said that Heiden was recovered from the water main vault at approximately 12:40 p.m. and was unresponsive upon rescue.

CPR and other life-saving measures were immediately administered as Heiden was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m. shortly after arrival to the hospital.

City officials said that Heiden was initially hired as a seasonal employee in 2019 and 2021 before being hired as a part-time water maintenance worker in September 2021. He had recently been moved to a full-time position.