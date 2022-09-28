Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments.

The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices.

“Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers and retailers alike, and we are looking forward to welcoming North Shore shoppers into the center with our new retailer and dining additions,” Westfield Old Orchard Senior General Manager Serge Khalimsky said in a statement. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”

The following is a roster of the latest establishments:

Barnes & Nobles

After closing its storefront at the shopping center in 2021, Barnes & Nobles is coming back to Skokie's grounds. The bookseller offers a wide selection of book titles, music, DVDs and magazines, as well as a space with lounge chairs and tables for readers.

Bloomie's

An extension of Bloomingdale's, Bloomie's is a newly-curated shopping hub with a focus on fashion. In addition to clothes, the store will feature Colada Shop, a restaurant serving coffee, Caribbean-inspired small bites and cocktails. The new storefront will mark as the shop's expansion into the Midwest.

Capital Grille

The fine-dining steakhouse is scheduled to break ground in Skokie by the end of the year. With establishments throughout the country, this will be the restaurant’s fifth front in Illinois.

Levi's

An apparel company known for its denim, Levi Strauss & Co. will join the center's community.

Molly’s Cupcakes

The Chicago-native bakery will launch its first North Shore outpost this fall, offering a variety of cupcakes that will be made from scratch. Cookies, pies and homemade ice cream also will be posted on the menu. The bakery has five other locations in Illinois, and a portion of its profits are donated to schools in the community.

Psycho Bunny

The American clothing company designs colorful polos and modern menswear apparel. Psycho Bunny is known for its trademark bunny-embroidered polos.