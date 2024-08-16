Westfield Old Orchard mall reveals updated renderings of massive new apartment complex

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie on Friday released updated renderings of the shopping center's redevelopment plans, which were given the green light by the village's Plan Board one day earlier.

Applications submitted for the "transformative" redevelopment plan, which includes 400 luxury apartments and 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space, were unanimously approved by the Plan Board on Thursday night. The proposal will be brought before the village's Appearance Commission at its hearing on Aug. 28.

In February, Westfield Old Orchard announced local developer Focus was tapped as the co-developer on the project, which is expected to break ground in 2025.

"When complete, the new residences, eateries, wellness facilities, and outdoor amenities will create a North Shore destination unlike anything else in Chicagoland, dramatically enhancing the center’s existing offerings," a previous news release said, adding that apartments are slated to open to residents in early 2027.

According to officials, apartments will range from studios to three-bedroom units, with amenities including a pool, lounge, fitness center, pet spa, co-working spaces and a dog run. The space will also include a park and an area for events.

The mall's redevelopment first began in 2018 when Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield acquired the mall's former, vacant Lord & Taylor department store, which will soon be home to Arhaus, Puttshack, ZARA and Pottery Barn among other retailers, the previous release stated.

Newly-released renderings of the proposal can be found below: