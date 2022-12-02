Western Indiana Police Officer Fatally Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

Police say a western Indiana police officer investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a knife-wielding man who approached the officer after ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon.

Thursday’s shooting unfolded after Terre Haute police Officer Adam Noel was dispatched to a home about a disturbance and heard a woman screaming inside.

Police say Noel kicked in a door and entered the home, where he saw 42-year-old James Ready brandishing a knife.

According to police, Ready ignored Noel’s repeated commands to drop the knife before advancing toward the officer.

Noel fired at Ready, who died at a Terre Haute hospital. The Tribune-Star reports that Noel has been placed on routine administration leave.