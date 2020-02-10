Cannabis in Illinois

Western Illinois University to Offer Cannabis-Growing Minor

The minor in cannabis production will require 18 to 19 credit hours

Cannabis plant
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The art of growing cannabis will become a minor subject at Western Illinois University in the fall, school officials announced Monday.

The university's school of agriculture in Macomb is acting on interest officials expressed in such a class before adult-use marijuana became legal in January. The minor in cannabis production will require 18 to 19 credit hours with additional coursework offered by Western Illinois' department of biological sciences.

School of agriculture director Andy Baker says faculty members are still working on partnerships with hemp producers and those in the recreational and medical marijuana businesses.

Local

Joliet 24 mins ago

Caught on Camera: Puppy Stolen From Suburban Joliet Pet Store

cicero 52 mins ago

Cicero Man Who Ran Over Girlfriend in Mall Parking Lot Sentenced to 20 Years

There's certainly enough hemp producers in the state that (students) could get experience working in the field,'' Baker said.There's going to be some opportunities and we're still developing those relationships.''

Bakers says he anticipating class sizes of 20 to 30 students, adding that in addition to graduating marijuana growers, there is a new bureau for cannabis regulation in the Illinois Department of Agriculture. That means there are going to be new employment opportunities in the state.

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois totaled nearly $40 million in the first month, according to state officials.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cannabis in Illinoiscannabiscannabis productionwestern illinois university
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us