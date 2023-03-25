6 Western Illinois University Students Among 10 Injured in Deadly Shooting

Six students at Western Illinois University were among the 10 people injured in a shooting that killed one person early Saturday morning at a house party in Macomb, according to police and university leadership.

Officers with the Macomb Police Department initially responded to a shots fired call at an off-campus house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street, police said in a news release. Authorities say gunfire erupted at some point during an altercation.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting, authorities said. The individual isn't a student at Western Illinois University, according to police.

Of the 10 people who were shot, many sustained superficial gunshot wounds, police said.

WGEM, the NBC affiliate in Quincy reported that Dr. Guiyou Huang, president of Western Illinois University, released a statement following the shooting, saying in part he was "heartbroken, shocked and saddened" by what occurred.

“I am heartbroken, shocked, and saddened to learn of the senseless act of gun violence that occurred off campus in the early morning hours today. My thoughts are with all of our students, families, and campus community members who are affected by this incident,” Huang said. “We are a tight-knit community, and this affects all of us deeply.”

Following the shooting, WIU university canceled all of its athletic events planned for the weekend.

Any information about potential suspects has yet to be released by police. The shooting remains under investigation.