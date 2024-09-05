Western Illinois University Macomb will be closed Thursday after an "ongoing emergency" near the campus, an alert on the school's website said.

The closure comes a day after two Macomb police officers were shot Wednesday while trying to serve a warrant.

"Both the Western Illinois University Macomb and Quad Cities campuses will be closed Thursday, Sept. 5 due to the ongoing police emergency near the Macomb campus," the school's alert said. "The threat is contained and the perimeter will be blocked off, but caution is needed and everyone should avoid the 300 block of North Normal Street and the surrounding area."

The alert went on to say that all morning events, including athletics practices and team activities would be postponed.

According to the Macomb Police Department, two officers Wednesday evening were shot while in the process of serving a warrant in the 300 block of North Normal Street.

"After knocking and announcing their presence several times, they forced entry into the residence but were immediately fired upon by someone in the residence," Macomb's chief of police said in an update late Thursday.

The officers were transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Authorities said the incident was isolated to the 300 block of North Normal, adding that a perimeter had been established.

According to the city of Macomb, some street closures were still in effect as of Thursday morning.

Officials were expected to provide another update at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the police department.