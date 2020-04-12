Hampton Illinois

Western Illinois Police Chief Dies After Crashing Vehicle While Responding to Call

police car siren
Shutterstock

A police chief in far western Illinois has died after his vehicle crashed while responding to a service call on Saturday evening.

AHampton Police Chief Terrence Engle was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 84 at approximately 6:43 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle veered off the road, striking a tree on the left side of the roadway, according to Illinois State Police.

Engle, 57, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and an investigation remains ongoing.

