interstate 94

Westbound Lanes on Interstate 94 Closed Near Gurnee After Crash, ISP Says

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street
Getty Images

All westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Six Flags Great America are closed after a Sunday afternoon crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities say the crash occurred in suburban Waukegan near milepost 11.25, located just to the south of the theme park, on Sunday afternoon. All westbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed at the location, with only the left shoulder currently open to traffic, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes, and to drive with caution if attempting to drive on the shoulder near the scene.

Local

Anthony Rizzo 44 mins ago

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Starts Unorthodox Double Play Vs. D-Backs

Mackinac Bridge 1 hour ago

Mackinac Bridge Reopens After Closure Due to Bomb Threat, Michigan Officials Say

Further details were not immediately available, including the number of injuries or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

This article tagged under:

interstate 94WaukeganGurnee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us