Westbound Lanes on Interstate 94 Closed Near Gurnee After Crash, ISP Says

All westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Six Flags Great America are closed after a Sunday afternoon crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities say the crash occurred in suburban Waukegan near milepost 11.25, located just to the south of the theme park, on Sunday afternoon. All westbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed at the location, with only the left shoulder currently open to traffic, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes, and to drive with caution if attempting to drive on the shoulder near the scene.

Further details were not immediately available, including the number of injuries or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.