Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road stretch closed after car hauler crashes

All westbound lanes are closed between exits 96 and 92 on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Total Traffic.

The westbound lanes of a stretch of the Indiana Toll Road have been shut down after a car hauler crashed early Tuesday afternoon, according to Total Traffic.

The crash has shut down westbound lanes between the Elkhart East interchange and State Road 19, a stretch of the highway lasting approximately four miles.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in connection with the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

There was no further information available.

