Westbound Interstate 80 Closed in New Lenox After Crash Involving 3 Semis

Westbound Interstate 80 is shut down in suburban New Lenox after a crash involving three semi-trailers left debris and fiery wreckage all over the roadway.

According to state police, the highway was closed just after 4:30 p.m. after the crash, which left debris strewn across the roadway.

There aren’t reports of injuries at the present time, but the westbound side of the highway is closed between Parker Road and the Interstate 355 tollway. Traffic has backed up all the way to La Grange Road due to the crash, according to Total Traffic.

First responders remain on the scene, and the roadway will likely be closed for several hours.

We will continue to update this page with all the latest developments.

