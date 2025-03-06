Traffic

Westbound Interstate 80 closed between US Route 30, Interstate 355 for crash investigation

By NBC Chicago Staff

A serious accident reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between US Route 30 and Interstate 355 in Chicago's south suburbs has led to the closure of all lanes as an investigation gets underway, according to Total Traffic.

Though it's unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision, delays of up to two hours are expected, with traffic backed up to Harlem Avenue.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collision, or when the affected lanes may reopen.

There was no further information available.

