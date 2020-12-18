West Town Pub Sends Message to Vandals Who Damaged Christmas Display

An Irish pub in Chicago's West Town neighborhood sent a message to vandals who damaged the Christmas light display and holiday decorations Friday morning.

In a Facebook Post, Irish Nobleman Pub reported individuals vandalized the restaurant's Christmas display at approximately 4:30 a.m. and described how "deeply saddened" they are by the incident.

"We tried so hard to spread extra holiday cheer this year. The labor of love- we did all of this for you, our neighbors, our customers, our friends, the children. I had hopes that we'd be able to use these decorations again next year, that we would be able to look out on Christmas day and revel in a little holiday magic we created while quarantined away from our family," the Facebook post read.

Irish Nobelman Pub's owner wrote in the post that he also has a father in the hospital with the coronavirus, so the vandalism was "just the icing on the already crummy cake this week."

The pub's owner asked that anyone with information on the vandals, please reach out.

Here's how the display looked before Friday's vandalism: