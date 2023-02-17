Sandwich Shop Puts a Chicago Twist on Paczki Ahead of Fat Tuesday – And it's Anything But Ordinary

Some foods pair well together - like cookies and cream, chips and salsa, biscuits and gravy and so forth. While other, less popular combinations have their fans too, they might make some think twice.

Well, a Chicago bakery has come up with an incredibly unique pairing ahead of Fat Tuesday, a time when folks indulge in all the sweets and don't give a thought to calories.

In collaboration with Il Giardino Del Dolce Bakery, sub shop at J.P. Graziano Grocery Company in the West Loop is serving up paczki containing spicy giardiniera. The West Loop grocer posted about its newest concoction on Facebook.

Paczki, traditional Polish doughnuts, have many different fillings, but at Graziano's, your choices are chocolate or vanilla - with giardiniera, of course. If you buy one and expect to bite into chunks of carrots and peppers, that won't be the case. The pastries are actually made with the sandwich shop's Giardiniera seasoning, which is mixed into the custard.

If you're on the fence about getting one of the paczki for yourself, but want to know what they taste like, Graziano's owner offered his own take. He says the sweets remind him of Mexican hot chocolate.