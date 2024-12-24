West Garfield Park shooting leaves 3 people injured

Three men were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The men — ages 43, 39 and 46 — were on the sidewalk in the first block of South Kostner Avenue at 1:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot at them, police said. The 43-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head.
The 39-year-old was shot in the back and listed in serious condition, and the 46-year-old was shot in the leg and was in fair condition; both were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.
The shooting occurred minutes after two men, 31 and 49, were shot and wounded in West Garfield Park less than a mile away in the 700 block of South Kenneth Avenue.
No one is in custody in either attack.
