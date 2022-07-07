West Chicago Railroad Days Parade Cancelled Following Highland Park Mass Shooting

The city of West Chicago has canceled its Railroad Days Parade due to safety concerns following the mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade earlier this week.

The decision was made to cancel the parade, which is set to take place Sunday, based on the advice from the West Chicago Police Department. Police are concerned about the possibility of similar scenarios, according to a news release.

"The safety of our community members will always be at the forefront of how our city operates," West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda said in a statement. "As our country tries to understand this senseless act of violence, the city finds it necessary to avoid the risk of allowing this type of incident to reoccur within our own community.

"The event that occurred in Highland Park is a tragedy for us all, and my heart goes out to the entire Highland Park community for the tremendous sorrow they are now experiencing."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other Railroad Days festivities will continue from Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10. For more information, click here.