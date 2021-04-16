Update: West Chicago Police Identify Parents of Young Child Found Near Park

UPDATE:

Police in West Chicago confirmed the parents of the young child found wandering near a park had been identified Friday evening.



In a Facebook post, the department said, "We do not know any details as of yet but please rest assure that our officers will fully investigate the situation and make sure the child is safe."

EARLIER:

Police in West Chicago issued a plea to the community Friday evening asking for help to identify a young child found wandering near a park.

The child, who was found wearing a pink shirt with a flower jacket, was located in the area of Reed Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., according to the West Chicago Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers brought the young child to the police station, and as of Friday evening were still trying to track down a parent or guardian.

Anyone with information was asked to call the West Chicago Police Department at 630-293-2222.