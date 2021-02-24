‘We're in the Land of Lincoln:' Lightfoot Responds to Chicago Mural Controversy

After continued debate over whether to remove monuments and art throughout Chicago, particularly those depicting former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that one thing will not change.

During a press conference, Lightfoot was asked about her thoughts on the notion that Chicago statutes of Lincoln and Washington might be "problematic."

"Well, I'm not going to get ahead of myself," Lightfoot said. "I think what the monuments and murals committee did was identify those statues and murals and other historical markers that are worthy of conversation. And I think they are worthy of conversation. But let's be clear, we're in the Land of Lincoln, and that's not going to change."

Over the past week, a new interactive portal for Chicago residents sparked online debate over whether to keep various citywide monuments standing.

Residents have until April to voice their opinions on Chicago's monumental sculptures, artworks and commemorative plaques on the public way, as well as city parks, selected by an advisory committee for further review.

"This project is a powerful opportunity for us to come together as a city to assess the many monuments and memorials across our neighborhoods and communities—to face our history and what and how we memorialize that history," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot added that given the events over the past year, particularly last summer, it is essential that Chicago residents join the conversation around making changes.

Joining in on the discussion through Twitter using the #chicagomonuments tag, Chicagoans have already begun to debate whether some monuments should be removed or left standing.

#ChicagoMonuments Agree that the Bowman and the Spearman are romanticized and reductive images of American Indians. They should not be at the gateway of Chicago. — Rachel Havrelock (@RachelHavrelock) February 18, 2021

#chicagomonuments any thoughts or plans to remove monuments of past Presidents, in particular Lincoln or Washington is disgraceful. No man or woman is perfect, but this country does not exist without those two. If it's 200 years in the future and a statue of Trump, tear it down! — Pvt Frank 🌎🇺🇲 🦅 (@Pvt_Frank) February 18, 2021

Many of these can go away for sure. (So long, Columbus.) But some, like the Lincoln statue, I don't get the controversy. I really like that one, in fact. https://t.co/BEu8QHM6rq #ChicagoMonuments — Pat Stack (@pat_stack) February 17, 2021

Lincoln? Grant? Sheridan? McKinley?

All men who played roles defeating the Confederacy, a vile revolt built upon an ideology of white supremacy.

Instead of thinking about replacing these statues, why don’t we just create new ones?#ChicagoMonuments — Distilled (@CHI_CRAIC) February 17, 2021

Using feedback from the website, meeting discussions and social media responses, city officials said a new framework will be developed that "elevates new ways to memorialize Chicago's true and complete history."