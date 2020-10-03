Evanston

‘We're Here for Unity:' Families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake Join at Evanston Rally

Relatives of Taylor and Blake urged people to take part in the November election if they want reform

By Chris Hush

Family members of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake joined Chicago Rev. Jesse Jackson Saturday in Evanston, Blake's hometown, to call for reform within the country's judicial system.

One day earlier, Kentucky's attorney general released grand jury recordings, including testimony from police and witnesses, in the case of Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was fatally in March shot during a botched police raid on her apartment.

During Saturday's peaceful protest, Blake's father, Jacob Blake, Sr., and Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt, took issue with what they called an unfair judicial system.

"We're sick of dying, we're sick of fighting," Austin said. "We're tired of it."

Blake Sr. shared a similar message, saying "enough is enough."

Both urged citizens to take part in the November election if they want reform.

“Take this election as if you’re fighting for your life right now," Austin said. "We want everybody to get out and vote.”

Last week, a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor. One fired officer was indicted, but only for shooting into a home next to Taylor's that had people in it.

Meanwhile, Jacob Blake, who was shot several times in the back by police in Kenosha in August, was left paralyzed, according to his family.

"Thank God that he's here and will be able to tell his testimony, but just know that he's a part of us now too," Austin said.

