Wendy's to Sell Former McDonald's Fan Favorite

Once long-known as an affordable fan-favorite at McDonald's, chicken snack wraps have been absent from the menu for years despite frequent calls to revive the revered item.

Now, in a move that could be seen as furthering an often-viral social media feud, arch-rival Wendy's is planning to sell a grilled chicken ranch wrap, according to CNN.

The wrap will include diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and a ranch sauce in a warm tortilla wrap, the CNN report said.

Previously, McDonald's had offered the snack wrap with both crispy and grilled chicken, as well as having a honey mustard and BBQ option.

According to CNN, the wrap will be sold for $6.29 and is intended to be more of a meal than a snack, featuring the ingredients of Wendy's salads in a portable option.

The wraps are expected to be available by next week, and aren't the only items being added to the menu, according to CNN.

A grilled chicken Cobb salad and blueberry pomegranate lemonade are both being added to the menu, though the grilled chicken sandwich and southwest avocado salad are both being removed.