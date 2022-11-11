Wendy's Releasing New Limited-Edition Frosty Flavor Ahead of Holidays

Wendy's will stir up the holiday spirit with a new spin on its classic Frosty treats.

The fast-food chain revealed that a limited-edition peppermint-flavored Frosty will hit menus at participating restaurants nationwide Nov. 15.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," the company's Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said in a statement Thursday. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

The Peppermint Frosty will be the company's first-ever holiday Frosty, joining the chocolate flavor that is up for grabs year-round. The winter treat will replace the strawberry flavor Wendy's rolled out over the summer.

Customers will be able to get the new dessert in stores or by ordering on the Wendy's app.

Wendy's also announced it will bring back its $2 for 365 days of free Jr. Frosty deal at participating locations. From Nov. 21 through Jan. 29, 2023, Frosty fans can buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag through the mobile app or in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website.