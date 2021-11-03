Wendy's Offering Local Deals to Celebrate the “Wendy City”

In celebration of recent taste tests ruling Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries a favorite among fast-food customers, the restaurant chain is rolling out offers specifically for Chicago this month.

Chicagoans who purchase any size of Hot & Crispy fries on "Fry-Days" in November will be able to score the following deals on specific dates:

November 5: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets when ordered online

November 12: 150 bonus Reward points, which can get you a free 4-piece Nugget, small Frosty or a small hot coffee when redeembed via the Wendy's Rewards App.

November 19: Free Spicy Chicken sandwich when ordered online.

Nobember 26-28: 150 bonus Reward points all weekend long.

Wendy's is also offering a "Bear Down and Order In" offer. Customers who place a $15 minimum order via GrubHub before November 7 will also receive a free order of fries.