Ahoy! Wendy's Krabby Patty menu items officially launched at Wendy's restaurants across the country this week.

The collaboration, between Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" and the Ohio-based burger chain, are part of a tasty celebration honoring the show's 25th anniversary, a release said.

According to the release, Wendy's two "Kollab" menu items hit restaurants Tuesday.

The menu features a "Krabby Patty Kollab" burger, with "top-secret" Krabby Kollab" sauce, Wendy's said. It also includes a "Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty" -- a vanilla frosty with pineapple mango flavored puree swirl, the release said.

But Wendy's isn't the only restaurant getting in on the action. The SpongeBob SquarePants"Kollab" takes place across hundreds of restaurants in select cities -- including Chicago -- with SpongeBob-inspired menu items ranging from burgers, to dumplings, falafel, ice cream and more.

According to a spokesperson, all four Chicago Seoul Taco locations will add "Double Cheese Krabby Patty" smashburgers to menus. In addition to cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, the burgers will also feature "Krusty Secret Sauce" and "King Neptune's Poseidon Powder" on a sesame "sea" bun.

The Dearborn is also participating in the SpongeBob SquarePants food fun, with a "Chicago-Style" Krabby Patty served with Old Bay fries and Krabby Patty gummy candy, a spokesperson said.

According to organizers, both menu items were available beginning Oct. 8.

Other Chicago locations serving up "Kollab" items this fall include Frontier in Noble Square, Joey's Red Hots, Soul & Smoke. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

“SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook, flipping Krabby Patties in the pilot episode of the series 25 years ago, and the coveted patty has since remained an enduring fixture in Bikini Bottom,” Sherry Liu, SVP Studio Franchise Strategy & Operations, Nickelodeon and Paramount said in a release. “Though its formula remains a secret, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will now be able to enjoy imaginative interpretations of the legendary Krabby Patty through this unique collaboration.”

To date, "SpongeBob SquarePants" has aired more than 300 episodes, spawning a slew of memes and trends on social media. The show has also won multiple Emmy's and even spawned feature films and a Broadway musical.

It remains one of the longest-running animated series, standing alongside shows like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy," among others.