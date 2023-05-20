Wendy's is Testing an Underground Robot Delivery System for Mobile Pick-Up Orders

Wendy's is utilizing new technology to get its customers their burgers, fries and frostys as quickly as possible.

The Ohio-based fast-food company announced on Wednesday a partnership with Pipedream, a hyperlogistics company, to test an underground autonomous robot system that can deliver digital food orders to your parking spot outside the restaurant "in seconds," according to a company news release.

The first fast-food chain to test such a concept, Wendy's is on a mission to further its goal of serving digital-forward customers "with greater ease, speed and accuracy."

So, how exactly does the delivery process work?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The first-of-its-kind system utilizes an autonomous robot to bring your order straight from the the Wendy's kitchen to the Instant Pickup portal adjacent to your parking space. Think of a bank drive-thru tube system - but with robots and sophisticated technology.

The delivery system will be integrated into an existing Wendy's location later this year, however where exactly it will be hasn't been announced.