Wendella Boat Tours Resume Along Chicago River

Wendella boat tours, dubbed as Chicago's original architecture tour, officially reopened to the public Friday - the same day the city's Riverwalk reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees told NBC 5 that Friday afternoon was very slow, largely because many people had no idea the company was back up and running. However, employees said they were encouraged and hopeful that things will pick up soon.

The company has taken precautions like requiring social distancing and face coverings as well as keeping the traffic flow consistent up and down stairs leading to the Riverwalk.

Tours are offered in the mornings, afternoons and evenings seven days a week.