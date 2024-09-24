Weird Al Yankovic to stop in Chicago suburbs on newly-announced 2025 tour

Iconic 1990s musician "Weird" Al Yankovic, known for his parodies of popular songs, will hit the tour circuit in 2025, with a stop at a venue in a Chicago suburb.

The “Bigger & Weirder” tour will kick off in Las Vegas in June of 2025, according to an announcement. Sunday, June 29, the Yankovic is set to play at Ravinia Festival in suburban Highland Park, according to his website. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for alerts when the on-sale date arrives.

The iconic artist will also appear at White River State Park in Indianapolis on July 3, and will circle back into the Midwest on Sept. 12 when he performs in Madison, Wisconsin, in Columbus, Ohio and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

There are several open dates on the tour’s schedule, with more information to be released at a later date.

Yankovic recently released a new single called “Polkamania,” which included portions of songs from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and several others.

Over the years he has captured five Grammy Awards, including Best Comedy Recording for his song “Eat It,” a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” He also won a Primetime Emmy for his film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which starred Daniel Radcliffe and was released to rave reviews.

His most recent album “Mandatory Fun” was released in July 2014 and hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200, his first album to top that chart.