Weird Al Yankovic announces massive 2025 tour, including stop in Chicago area

Iconic musician 'Weird' Al Yankovic, known for his outlandish parodies of popular songs, is launching a massive new tour in 2025, including at least one stop in the Chicago area.

The “Bigger & Weirder” tour will kick off in Las Vegas in June, but will make its way into the Midwest at the end of the month.

Yankovic will appear at the Ravinia Festival in suburban Highland Park on Sunday, June 29, 2025, according to his website. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for alerts when the on-sale date arrives.

The iconic artist will also appear at White River State Park in Indianapolis on July 3, and will circle back into the Midwest on Sept. 12 when he performs in Madison, Wisconsin, in Columbus, Ohio and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

There are several open dates on the tour’s schedule, with more information to be released at a later date.

Yankovic recently released a new single called “Polkamania,” which included portions of songs from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and several others.

Over the years he has captured five Grammy Awards, including Best Comedy Recording for his song “Eat It,” a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” He also won a Primetime Emmy for his film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which starred Daniel Radcliffe and was released to rave reviews.

His most recent album “Mandatory Fun” was released in July 2014 and hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200, his first album to top that chart.