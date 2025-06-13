Multiple events in Chicago this weekend, including the Puerto Rican Festival and Parade, along with possibly rallies and "No Kings" protests will make for a busy weekend in the city.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management (OEMC) is advising residents and visitors “of security measures in place and stresses the importance of always being aware of your surroundings,” an alert said.

Humboldt Park, home to the largest Puerto Rican population in Chicago, will host the Puerto Rican Festival starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 12. The festival continues all weekend, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. The festival ends at 10 p.m. every night. Swing by 2800 West Division Street to join the festivities. More information on the Puerto Rican Festival can be found here.

Known for having elaborate floats, massive Puerto Rican flags, and infectious rhythms of traditional music bursting from the crowd, the Puerto Rican People’s Parade will step off from Humboldt Park on Division Street at noon on Saturday. The parade will flow from Western to Sacramento on Division.

Taste of Randolph music and food festival in West Loop kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through the weekend. It starts at noon on Saturday and Sunday and ends at 10 p.m. each day.

The following road closures and parking restrictions are in place for Taste of Randolph until 6 a.m. Monday.

West Randolph Street, 900 – 1200: No parking with towing on both sides of the street, including the east and west bound service lanes.

North May Street, 100 – 200: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Aberdeen Street, 100 – 200: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Carpenter Street, 100 – 200: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Morgan Street, 100 – 200: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Sangamon Street, 100 – 200: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Washington Boulevard, 1200 – 1225 June 13 at 6am -June 15 at 10 p.m.: Curb lane closure, no parking with towing

On Saturday afternoon, Chicago will celebrate Pope Leo XIV with a Mass at Rate Field. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and a prayer service starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Mass at 4 p.m. NBC Chicago will stream the event once it begins, and you can watch it live here.

Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood will host two art festivals this weekend, triggering many street closures in the area.

The Wells Street Art Festival is celebrating half a century of neighborhood fun this year. The art festival, located on Wells Street between North Avenue and Division, runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 15.

The following street closures and parking restrictions for the Wells Street Art Festival begin at noon on Thursday, June 12 through 6 a.m. Monday, June 16.

North Wells Street, from 1200 to 1600: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Schiller Street, from 140 to 224: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Evergreen Street, from 200 to 300: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Goethe Street, from 130 to 300: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North North Park Avenue, from 1350 to 1410: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Scott Street, from 200 to 300: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Division Street, from 140 to 200: North curb lane closure, no parking with towing on the north side of the street.

West North Avenue, from 201 to 225: South curb land closure, no parking with towing on the south side of the street.

The Old Town Art Fair, centered at the Old Town Triangle Center at 1736 North North Park Avenue, runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 15. The following street closures and parking restrictions go into effect Friday, June 13 at 6 a.m. and will be in place until Monday, June 16, at 1 p.m.

North Orleans Street, from Eugenie Street to Willow Street: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Orleans Street, from Wisconsin Street to Menomonee Street: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North North Park Ave, from Eugenie Street to Menomonee Street: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Lincoln Park West, from Menomonee Street to Wisconsin Street: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Menomonee Street, from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Wisconsin Street, from Sedgwick Street to Lincoln Avenue: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

West Willow Street, from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

North Sedgwick Street, from 1845 to Wisconsin Street: No parking on the east side of the street.

North Lincoln Avenue, from 1900 to 1930: No parking with towing on the west side of the street.

Midsommarfest will take over Clark Street in Andersonville Friday through Sunday. More information is available here.

Plus, the Chicago Cubs will be in town all weekend, playing a 4-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field Thursday through Sunday.