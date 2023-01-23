Weekend Gun Violence: 17-Year-Old Among 7 Killed, 26 Others Wounded Across Chicago

At least seven people were killed and 26 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago.

Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller about 2:05 p.m., police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

Hours later, three people were killed in attacks within minutes Sunday night in Gresham and Humboldt Park on the South and West Sides. About 7:05 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in the 700 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he was shot in the face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries, police said.

About 15 minutes later, another person, age unknown, was in the 7600 block of South May Street when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Around the same time, officers found an 18-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A man, 35, was fatally shot while arguing with another person at a gathering in East Garfield Park, police said. He was shot in the chest around 10:35 p.m. Friday inside a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. The gunman fled the scene and no arrests were reported.

Saturday evening, a man was shot and killed inside a home in West Englewood on the South Side. The man, 25, was shot in the abdomen about 5:55 p.m. while inside the home in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information was not available and no one was in custody.

Earlier Saturday, a man was shot to death while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The man, 28, was on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Two people were seriously wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland when a dark-colored car approached and two people got out and demanded the pair’s property at gunpoint, police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said. The younger man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. The older man was struck in the armpit and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was also in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy was wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said. He was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in Fernwood on the South Side. The boy was walking through an alley in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue about 2 a.m. when someone in a car started shooting, police said. Someone drove the boy to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was shot in North Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was inside a home in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when he was shot in the left arm about 7:40 p.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 20 other people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.