Last Weekend of April in Chicago To See Chilly, Rainy Weather

As Chicago rounds the corner from April to May, cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and scattered rain showers are in the weekend forecast, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Some good news, though: next week is looking drier, warmer and sunnier.

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports much of Friday across the Chicago area will see mostly cloudy skies thanks to winds coming off Lake Michigan. Temperatures are expected to remain chilly, with highs in the mid-50s near the lake, but climbing into the mid-60s closer inland.

And though Friday night into Saturday morning is expected to remain dry, the region is in for a soggy weekend, forecast models show.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a system of scattered rain showers are expected to move in around 11 a.m. Saturday, continuing on-and-off throughout the day. Some rumbles of thunder or storms are possible Saturday= afternoon, mainly east of Interstate 55, the National Weather Service adds.

Temperatures Saturday are likely remain steady in the mid 50s and 60s. However, they're expected to drop as the weekend continues, forecast models show.

Scattered rain showers are expected to continue into the Sunday, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports, with an additional chance of rain throughout the evening and into Monday morning.

Sunday is also expected to be blustery and cooler, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s, and dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday is likely to be a cloudy and breezy day with another chance of rain. Temperatures aren't likely to budge much either, with highs remaining in the upper 40s to low 50s

Looking ahead to next week, milder temperatures will make a comeback, forecast models show, with the mid 60s expected to return by Friday.