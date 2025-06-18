Chicago White Sox

Wednesday's White Sox-Cardinals game postponed due to rain

The two teams are slated to play a doubleheader Thursday.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Wednesday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field has been postponed due to rain in the area, the club announced.

The second game of a three-game series between the teams was scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Los Angeles Lakers 33 mins ago

Buss family to sell Los Angeles Lakers to owner of Dodgers

Things to do in Chicago 12 mins ago

New Field Museum exhibit will feature rare specimen not seen anywhere else in U.S.

According to the White Sox, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first of the two games beginning at 1:10 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin approximately 30-to-45 minutes after the completion of the first game.

According to the team, fans with tickets for tomorrow's originally scheduled game can attend both games of the doubleheader, while season ticket holders, individual suite holders, Stadium Club pass holders, group ticket holders and patio ticket holders for Wednesday's game will receive a credit to their account.

All refunds on secondary ticket markets, such as StubHub and SeatGeek, should be initiated at the point of purchase.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us