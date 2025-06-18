Wednesday's White Sox-Cardinals game postponed due to rain

Wednesday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field has been postponed due to rain in the area, the club announced.

The second game of a three-game series between the teams was scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the White Sox, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first of the two games beginning at 1:10 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin approximately 30-to-45 minutes after the completion of the first game.

According to the team, fans with tickets for tomorrow's originally scheduled game can attend both games of the doubleheader, while season ticket holders, individual suite holders, Stadium Club pass holders, group ticket holders and patio ticket holders for Wednesday's game will receive a credit to their account.

All refunds on secondary ticket markets, such as StubHub and SeatGeek, should be initiated at the point of purchase.