Wednesday is Your Last Chance to Visit Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast

Chicagoans have one final day to enjoy a meal at an iconic Gold Coast restaurant.

The steakhouse, a highly recognizable landmark at the corner of Rush Street, earlier this year said it planned to close on Jan. 1, 2023, after the building's landlord opted to not extend the restaurant's lease. However, in a statement last week posted to Facebook, the eatery said that "due to contractual issues beyond our control,” its doors will close four months early -- on Oct. 26.

"As many of you are aware, our landlord earlier this year decided not to extend our lease at our longtime home at 1031 N. Rush St." the post reads. "We had in place a verbal agreement that would have allowed us to stay in the building until the end of the year, culminating in a final dinner service on New Year’s Eve."

"Unfortunately, due to contractual issues beyond our control, we have to close earlier than expected," it continues. "Our final day will be Wednesday, October 26. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to our customers, who are like family to us. We tried to extend our lease but could not."

The statement goes on to say that the restaurant will continue keep its staffed employed through the remainder of the year, adding that some employees have been with the business "since 1998 when we opened our doors."

The letter also extended gratitude to the restaurant's guests and customers for a "nearly 25-year remarkable run."

According to a 2020 article from Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush is one of the highest grossing restaurants, not only in Chicago, but also nationally — at $12.8 million.