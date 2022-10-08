Weather to Warm up, Setting Scene for Brisk and Sunny Conditions Saturday

It's beginning to look a lot like fall: Following the chilliest air of the season, brisk and sunny conditions will kickstart the weekend in the Chicago area.

Temperatures should reach into the upper 50s, taking a leap from the 40s that hovered throughout Friday.

Clear skies will pave the way for plenty of sunshine and dry weather. The National Weather Service said west winds are expected to blow around five to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

With the forecast modules warming up, overnight frost and freeze advisories issued across DuPage and Northern and Southern Cook counties, as well as Lake and Porter counties near the Illinois-Indiana border were lifted at 9 a.m.

According to NWS, during a frost advisory, temperatures linger around 32 degrees, while temperatures drop below 32 degrees in a freeze advisory.

The best weather of the weekend is expected to fall Sunday.

Just after 7 a.m., temperatures are expected to be 45 degrees. By noon, the air will warm to around 60 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Southwesterly winds at the starting line will be mild, at around five to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning, increasing to 10-15 mph by the early afternoon.